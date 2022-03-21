Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $36.66

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.66, but opened at $37.76. Bristow Group shares last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bristow Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristow Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bristow Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

