British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,825 ($49.74).
Several research firms recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
LON BATS opened at GBX 3,184.50 ($41.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,186.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,832.52. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
