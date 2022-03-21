British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BSC remained flat at $GBX 57.50 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.36. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82). The firm has a market cap of £104.87 million and a PE ratio of 3.13.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

