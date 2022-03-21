Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 988.33 ($12.85).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.78) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 804 ($10.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 862.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 897.37.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

