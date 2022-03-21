Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will report $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the lowest is $1.68 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $30.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $92.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

ANAB opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $761.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.