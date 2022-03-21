Brokerages Anticipate Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.95 Million

Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will report sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.90 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $224.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 90,874 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

