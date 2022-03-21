Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $7.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.99. Anthem reported earnings of $7.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $345.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

