Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,587.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,483.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,677.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

