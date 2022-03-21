Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.48. 860,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,943. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.63 million, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.