Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.56. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,798,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.90 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

