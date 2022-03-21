Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.83. Insperity also reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 160,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.