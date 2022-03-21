Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $4.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $685.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $689.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

