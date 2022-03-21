Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to post $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

STX opened at $94.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

