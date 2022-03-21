Brokerages Anticipate Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRZN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

