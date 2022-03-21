Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will report $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.25. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

TXN opened at $180.10 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

