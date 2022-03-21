Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.49. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.62 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.
About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.