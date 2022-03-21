Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.49. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.62 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.