Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

