Brokerages Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 12.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

