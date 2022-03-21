Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $39.27 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

