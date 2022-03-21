Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will announce $656.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $638.74 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $142.67 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

