Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to report sales of $135.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.32 million and the lowest is $134.01 million. CRA International reported sales of $146.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $588.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $91.46 on Monday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $676.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in CRA International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.