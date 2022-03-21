Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.12). Evolent Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

