Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post $64.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.90 million and the highest is $70.66 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $40.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $324.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $330.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $424.72 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,574. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,850,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $236.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -152.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

