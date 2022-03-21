Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. PayPal posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 75.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

