Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $614.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $636.60 million and the lowest is $597.76 million. REV Group reported sales of $643.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

