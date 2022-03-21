Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $468.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $391.02 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

