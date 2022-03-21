Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

