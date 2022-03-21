Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $676.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 in the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

