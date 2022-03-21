Brokers Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $676.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 450,705 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,478,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,873 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 in the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

