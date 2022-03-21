Brokers Offer Predictions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $24.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $26.59 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $390.08 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,942,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

