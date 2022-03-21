Brokers Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

