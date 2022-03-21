Brokers Set Expectations for Hannover Rück SE’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a report released on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.57 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.94.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $80.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

