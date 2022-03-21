Brokers Set Expectations for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IKNA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $287.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

