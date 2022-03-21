BSCPAD Market Capitalization Tops $59.01 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $59.01 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.31 or 0.07034828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,177.17 or 0.99739553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041130 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.