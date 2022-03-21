BSCView Market Capitalization Hits $73,719.21 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $73,719.21 and approximately $5,146.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.07061803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.89 or 0.99596344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041023 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

