Bytecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $100,189.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $27.86 million and $100,189.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.00464639 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

