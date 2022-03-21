ByteNext (BNU) Hits Market Capitalization of $610,689.65

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $610,689.65 and $38,058.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.75 or 0.07101123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,963.22 or 0.99866135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041116 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

