Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00.

CDNS stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,661,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

