Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $1,897,431.95 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average is $164.02. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.