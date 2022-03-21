Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 3,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 117,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

