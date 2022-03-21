Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 878,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,944,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

CXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

