Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXBGet Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 878,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,944,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

CXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

