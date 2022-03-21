Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.47

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.47 and last traded at C$36.47, with a volume of 120950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target (up previously from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Insiders have sold 37,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,875 over the last 90 days.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

