Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/2/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/1/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$178.00.

2/24/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is now covered by analysts at Stifel Europe. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$182.00.

2/15/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/1/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/25/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.20. 355,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.