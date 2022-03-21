Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 506,813 shares.The stock last traded at $129.85 and had previously closed at $129.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 136,519 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 187,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

