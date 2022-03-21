Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

