Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,115,534 shares.The stock last traded at $79.39 and had previously closed at $79.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 411.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 394.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.