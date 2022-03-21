Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Up 1.3%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.59 and last traded at C$26.59. Approximately 4,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.26.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)
Read More
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.