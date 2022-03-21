Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Director Lewis Gold Buys 300,000 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 1,983,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,395. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

