Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82).

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68.

EFTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of EFTR opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

