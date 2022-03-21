Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 2,467 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

